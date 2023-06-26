International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,031. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

