Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,391,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,015,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

