Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/20/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $245.00.

6/16/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $231.00 to $233.00.

6/16/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $238.00 to $245.00.

6/16/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $220.00.

5/23/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/18/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $228.00 to $232.00.

5/1/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $240.00.

4/28/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $230.00.

4/28/2023 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.55. 186,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,194. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day moving average is $197.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

