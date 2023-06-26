Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Home Depot (HD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) in the last few weeks:

6/14/2023 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $337.00 to $349.00.

6/14/2023 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $280.00 to $300.00.

6/13/2023 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $330.00.

6/8/2023 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $345.00.

5/18/2023 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $340.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $335.00 to $320.00.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $320.00.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $290.00.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $352.00 to $318.00.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $300.00 to $280.00.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $320.00 to $310.00.

5/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $333.00 to $314.00.

5/16/2023 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/16/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $330.00.

5/12/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00.

5/10/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $332.00 to $327.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,105. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

