iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.25. 460,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

