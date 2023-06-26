iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.94

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.94 and last traded at $54.22, with a volume of 159733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

