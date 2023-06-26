iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 461,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 73,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock remained flat at $50.33 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 341,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.