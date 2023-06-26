iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.42.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

