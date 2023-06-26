iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.54

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 138743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $535.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 292,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 502.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

