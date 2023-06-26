iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Decreased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,647 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $39.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

