iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.84

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 105848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
