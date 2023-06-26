iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,183 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

