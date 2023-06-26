iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.42

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.42 and last traded at $140.02, with a volume of 292241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.86.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

