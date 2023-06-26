iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $154,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.86. 248,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.68. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

