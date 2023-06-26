iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Price Performance

TSE CMR traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$50.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.10. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 12-month low of C$49.99 and a 12-month high of C$50.20.

