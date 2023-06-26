iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,301 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWD stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,285. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

