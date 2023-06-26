iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after acquiring an additional 770,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after acquiring an additional 859,194 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.35. 1,005,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

