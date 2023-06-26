Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.28 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock traded up $14.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,638.17. 44,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,644.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2,462.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.