Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.38. 352,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average is $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

