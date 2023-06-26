Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 933,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,262. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

