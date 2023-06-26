Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 3,671 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,097,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.