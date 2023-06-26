Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $205.47. The stock had a trading volume of 673,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.25. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

