Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 3.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of J traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 68,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,207. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average is $118.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.