Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.04

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 98633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.02 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4135922 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

