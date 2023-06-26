Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.58 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and $145,961.55 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.18 or 0.99994296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00926969 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,798.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.