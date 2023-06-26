JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($55.02) to GBX 4,400 ($56.30) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WTBDY. Barclays increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($47.98) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.37) to GBX 3,990 ($51.06) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($51.18) to GBX 4,200 ($53.74) in a report on Thursday.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

