JTC (LON:JTC) Price Target Raised to GBX 770 at Royal Bank of Canada

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 760 ($9.72) to GBX 770 ($9.85) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.00) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.26) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded JTC to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

LON:JTC opened at GBX 703.50 ($9.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 745.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 734.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,058.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 563 ($7.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($11.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,347.83%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

