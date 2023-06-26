Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Decreased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.69. 446,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

