KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL) Insider Buys A$50,000.00 in Stock

KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Gerard acquired 400,000 shares of KGL Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($34,246.58).

Jeffrey Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KGL Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Gerard acquired 252,621 shares of KGL Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$37,640.53 ($25,781.18).

KGL Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About KGL Resources

KGL Resources Limited develops and explores for mineral properties. It explores copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company engages in the exploration and development of the Jervois multi-metal project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the Yambah project located in the northeast of Alice Springs; and the Unca Creek project located in the Bonya Metamorphics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.