Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Acquires Shares of 90,306 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.11% of InMode at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

InMode Price Performance

INMD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 322,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

