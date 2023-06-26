Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for 1.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 551,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,304. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

