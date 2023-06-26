Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys 32,928 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. 96,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,423. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0496 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

