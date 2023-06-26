Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 105 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 6.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 639.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AZO traded up $47.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,471.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,555.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,487.02. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

