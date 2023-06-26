Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Raises Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Brink’s comprises 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Up 1.7 %

BCO stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $73.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.