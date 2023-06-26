Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 4.5%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 257,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 736,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

