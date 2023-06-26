Kyndryl (KD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.1 %

Kyndryl stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.85. 1,037,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 24.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.