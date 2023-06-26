LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK) Insider David Dearie Acquires 14,050 Shares

LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK – Get Rating) insider David Dearie bought 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$23,674.25 ($16,215.24).
LARK Distilling Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
LARK Distilling Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than LARK Distilling
Receive News & Ratings for LARK Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LARK Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.