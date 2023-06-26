Laurance Roberts Sells 59,950 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) CEO Laurance Roberts sold 59,950 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $573,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,018.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laurance Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $577,200.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,400.00.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. 685,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.34. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 165,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 54,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

