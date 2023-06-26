Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.33 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.91 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

