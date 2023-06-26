Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

