Lilly Endowment Inc. Sells 405,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lilly Endowment Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 100.0% of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lilly Endowment Inc. owned about 0.11% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $35,215,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $457.68. The company had a trading volume of 767,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $465.26.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

