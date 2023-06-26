LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.08 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the period.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

