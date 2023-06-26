Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $10.19 on Monday, reaching $449.17. 328,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,575. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.