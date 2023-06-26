Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Declares Dividend of $1.11

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.1109 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Longfor Group Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:LGFRY traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.81. 14,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540. Longfor Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$47.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.85.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

