Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Declares Dividend of $1.11

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.1109 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Longfor Group Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:LGFRY traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.81. 14,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540. Longfor Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$47.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.85.
About Longfor Group
