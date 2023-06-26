LooksRare Market Capitalization Achieves $55.76 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $55.76 million and $12.85 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 912,300,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,997,930 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

