Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.90

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $652.19 million during the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

