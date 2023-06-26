Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Head to Head Review

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $634,000.00 93.77 -$56.17 million ($1.49) -0.92 Pulmonx $53.66 million 9.06 -$58.92 million ($1.58) -8.15

Lucid Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.2% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A -251.52% -149.17% Pulmonx -102.69% -37.22% -29.12%

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lucid Diagnostics and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulmonx 1 1 5 0 2.57

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $3.37, suggesting a potential upside of 145.74%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Pulmonx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

