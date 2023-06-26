Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.78 million and approximately $34,217.24 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,199.00 or 1.00004958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000602 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,412.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.