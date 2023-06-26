Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance
MLVF opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.66.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.
