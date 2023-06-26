Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

MLVF opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

About Malvern Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

