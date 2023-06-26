Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Shares of MAWHY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

