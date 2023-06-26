Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Man Wah Stock Performance
Shares of MAWHY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.05.
Man Wah Company Profile
